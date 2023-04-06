[WATCH] Viral video shows WWE veteran Michael Cole's hilarious reaction to Rey Mysterio spanking Dominik at WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown commentator Michael Cole has played a huge role in Dominik's feud with Rey Mysterio, ridiculing The Judgment Day member for tormenting his father.

The father-son duo was involved in an entertaining feud on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Rey Mysterio refused to fight his son for the longest time until Dominik insulted his mother on live television, pushing the WWE Hall of Famer over the edge.

The masked legend took on Dominik in a fast-paced singles match at WrestleMania that saw brilliant performances from all involved. One of the best spots from this bout saw the arena erupt with a loud pop when Rey Mysterio spanked Dominik for his disrespectful behavior.

Michael Cole specifically enjoyed the sequence while calling the action, as he stood up when Rey Mysterio pushed Dominik against the post and reached for his belt. Cole then screamed joyfully when the masked legend spanked Dominik with the belt and said the latter deserved the treatment.

"Oh yeah! Oh yeah! Dominik deserves it. Long time coming," said Michael Cole excitedly.

A video showcasing Michael Cole's reaction instantly went viral, with fans showing love for the SmackDown commentator's passionate hatred towards Dominik.

Below is the full clip of Michael Cole losing his mind over Rey Mysterio spanking The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Michael Cole’s reaction to Rey Mysterio finally whipping Dominik at #Wrestlemania this past weekend was everything Michael Cole’s reaction to Rey Mysterio finally whipping Dominik at #Wrestlemania this past weekend was everything 😭😭😭 https://t.co/f2eAGanEoZ

What's next for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dominik?

Rey Mysterio appeared on RAW after WrestleMania, where he locked horns with United States Champion Austin Theory. The champion won the match due to a timely interference from Dominik.

This led to a confrontation between The Judgment Day member and Grammy-winning music artist Bad Bunny. Soon, Damian Priest made his presence known by defending Dominik. He then chokeslammed the Puerto Rican singer through the announce desk.

Their confrontation hinted at a potential tag team match being set up for Backlash, where Bad Bunny is scheduled to host the show. However, the latter's recent shoulder injury on WWE RAW has raised concerns over those potential plans.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes