WATCH: What Becky Lynch did inside the steel cage after Lita's massive WWE return on RAW?

A video featuring the aftermath of the Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley has surfaced on Twitter.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW was headlined by a Steel Cage match pitting Becky Lynch and Bayley. During the final moments of the bout, WWE Hall of Famer Lita came out and helped Lynch defeat The Role Model to a loud pop from the audience.

After the show went off the air, Becky Lynch and Lita celebrated together inside the steel cage, with the former mocking Damage CTRL while performing Lita's signature dance.

Check out the hilarious footage below:

Becky Lynch and Lita have seemingly settled their differences

Big Time Becks kicked off a feud with Lita in early 2022. The rivalry resulted in a RAW Women's Title match pitting the two women at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Lynch secured a big victory over the WWE veteran that night, thus putting an end to the feud.

Here's what Lita said about her feud with Lynch:

"I had these like one-off appearances since I left my active career, but nothing that was like, meaningful enough and felt like, 'oh that was the last thing,' or, 'this is how people will remember me.' [...] I've had fun spots since retiring, but nothing that felt big. You know, but I'd already done the big stuff, so it's not that I was looking for that, but this just felt very different." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Fast forward a year, and Lynch has seemingly made amends with Lita if tonight's events are any sign. Damage CTRL has had the numbers advantage over Lynch for a while now, but Lita's arrival has changed things drastically.

It looks like a big multi-woman match is on the cards for WrestleMania this year. Fans would love another addition to this surprise alliance in the form of Lita's best friend, Trish Stratus. A six-woman tag team match between Lynch, Lita, & Stratus, and Damage CTRL would certainly be a WrestleMania-worthy matchup.

