[WATCH] What Bray Wyatt did after WWE Extreme Rules went off the air?

An intriguing clip featuring Bray Wyatt has been shared online, showing exactly what happened after Extreme Rules went off the air.

Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at tonight's Extreme Rules PLE. WWE has been teasing Wyatt's return for a long time now, and it all paid off big time in the end. Wyatt received a massive reaction upon his WWE return.

One of the thousands of fans who were in attendance at Extreme Rules managed to shoot a full video of Wyatt's return. The video includes footage from after Extreme Rules went off the air.

Viewers at home saw Wyatt putting out his lantern and the PLE coming to an end immediately. This particular footage shows what happened after Wyatt put out the lantern. At the 3:58 mark in the clip, you can see Wyatt putting down his lantern and hyping up the fans in attendance.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled a match since his loss at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37 last year, Bray Wyatt lost a singles match to arch-rival Randy Orton due to Alexa Bliss' betrayal. Wyatt was let go by WWE months later. Wyatt stayed away from the squared circle for more than a year but kept sharing cryptic messages via his Twitter handle.

Earlier this year, Wyatt shared his honest thoughts on his pro-wrestling future and made it known that he wasn't done in the least:

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."

Wyatt also shared an update on his health:

"I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything," Wyatt wrote.

Now that Wyatt is back in WWE, one wonders what Triple H has in store for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt was one of the most intriguing characters in all of WWE and did incredibly well when it came to merchandise sales. It wouldn't be a surprise if Triple H immediately inserts him back into the main event scene.

What are your predictions for Bray Wyatt's future now that he is back in WWE?

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes