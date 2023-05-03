Watch: What happened after 5/1 WWE RAW went off the air

Last night's episode of WWE RAW ended rather abruptly, right in the middle of a big brawl. This flustered many members of the WWE Universe, who wanted to see the conclusion to the brawl. Well, you're in luck because we have that footage for you.

The embedded video below shows Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn getting the better of The Bloodline, sending both Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso retreating from the fearsome foursome. The same couldn't be said for Jimmy Uso, who was subject to a four-on-one beatdown that ended with a curb stomp from Rollins.

Once the four men dispose of Jimmy, Rollins speaks to the WWE Universe and thanks Riddle, Zayn, and Owens for the assist. Each was done in an entertaining fashion, and one ended with a big hug between Rollins and one of the three men.

Seth Rollins ended the evening by leading the WWE Universe in singing his song. You can check out which WWE Superstar gave Rollins a big hug in the embedded video below.

WWE RAW has been implementing more cliffhanger endings with its shows as of late

In recent years a lot of fans have lost interest in the third hour of WWE RAW. The hour consistently has the lowest viewership and demo numbers of the entire show.

But it's been evident recently that the company is making an effort to change that perception.

By placing big moments at the end of these shows and leaving things on a cliffhanger, be it for RAW or SmackDown, it gives the viewer anticipation for the next WWE show. If WWE continues to utilize this strategy going forward, it could see an increase in viewership to the third hour of RAW in the months ahead.

What did you make of the end of WWE RAW last night? Were you disappointed that the show was cut off during the brawl? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

