[WATCH] What happened when Austin Theory saw a kid holding an MITB briefcase at a WWE live event?

Austin Theory had a tense confrontation with a kid holding a Money in the Bank briefcase at a recent WWE Live Event.

Theory cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Seth Rollins on last week's episode of RAW. The 25-year-old failed to win the United States Title from Rollins after he was attacked by Bobby Lashley.

At a recent WWE house show, Theory confronted a kid while making his way to the ring. The kid was holding a replica MITB briefcase and is smugly staring at Theory. The youngster approached the kid and stared at him angrily for a couple of seconds before resuming his walk towards the ring.

How did fans react to Austin Theory's confrontation with the fan?

The video quickly went viral on Twitter and received several responses from fans. While some fans speculated what could be going through the former United States Champion's mind, others stated that the kid was "savage."

Theory's character underwent an interesting change on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The 25-year-old star blindsided Seth Rollins with a vicious attack during the final moments of the show. Two A-Town Downs later, Theory stood tall over a fallen Rollins as RAW went off the air.

The attitude change on the latest episode of RAW by the former United States Champion also resulted in a confrontation with Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night. Despite dominating the veteran throughout the match, Theory proceeded to brutalize the former world champion. He showed no remorse as he ruthlessly tossed around Ziggler at ringside.

Austin Theory's newfound attitude on WWE RAW has raised the hopes of fans who weren't happy with how his MITB cash in was handled last week. It remains to be seen what further changes fans will see in the 25-year-old in the weeks to come.

