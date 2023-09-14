[WATCH] What happened with Becky Lynch after WWE NXT went off the air? Exhausted and emotional, The Man cuts a heartfelt promo

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship on this week's episode of the developmental brand. However, after the show went off-air, The Man cut a heartfelt promo for the fans in attendance.

Tiffany Stratton gave a good fight to Lynch, but it wasn't enough for the former to retain the title. The Man showed why she is one of the best wrestlers in the business as she became the Grand Slam Champion in WWE after her win. She has now won the RAW and SmackDown Women's title, the Women's Tag Team title, and the NXT Women's title.

Following her victory, Becky Lynch cut a heartfelt promo for the fans, which was later uploaded on WWE's Twitter handle.

She said that only because of her fans' support she has managed to achieve so much in the company.

"The Man, and the new NXT Women's Champion has come around to NXT. Guys, I just wanna say thank you so much for all of your support over the years, it meant the world when I came here and nobody thought I had a shot at anything but because of you people, because of you constantly supporting me and believing in me, this has all become possible." [0:02 - 0:38]

Fans started chanting, "You deserve it." Becky Lynch then replied that they deserved it, too, and promised them that she would continue to feature on the developmental brand.

"Man, we deserve it! What I wanna do more than anything, I don't wanna just take this[title] and go home and go to RAW. I wanna be here with you, I wanna represent this brand[NXT], I wanna be a fighting champion for all of you. So thank you, I appreciate you, I love you. Get home safe! You've been amazing." [0:51 - 1:15]

Seth Rollins was full of praise for Becky Lynch during WWE's The Bump

In a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Seth Rollins said that the only thing he loved the week was watching his wife, Becky Lynch, win the NXT Women's title.

"The only thing that has gotten me through this week was watching my beautiful, amazing, talented wife become the new NXT Women's Champion. It has been a treat for the last 12 hours or so," said Seth Rollins.

Fans can't wait to see The Man in action once again on the developmental brand. Let's see what WWE has in store for her.

