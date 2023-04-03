[WATCH] What happened with Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 39 went off the air?

WrestleMania 39 Night Two closed out with Cody Rhodes falling just short to "finish his story" as he lost to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The incredible 30+ minutes main event match witnessed some thrilling moments. Many moments in the match almost made fans believe that the American Nightmare will dethrone the Tribal Chief. But that didn't happen as Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa interfered. They ensured that Roman Reigns once again retained his title and remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Following his heartbreaking loss, Cody Rhodes looked completely devastated and stayed in the ring for some time. WWE cameras took several close-up shots of him. He then paced around the ring for some time before taking a long walk backstage through the ramp. You can watch a video and a photo of Cody after his WrestleMania 39 defeat below.

Triple H on Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39

A large section of fans are angry and frustrated over Reigns defeating Cody tonight at WrestleMania 39. They believed that this was the correct time and opportunity for someone to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

In the post-WrestleMania press conference, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H had the following to say about Cody Rhodes' loss:

"Maybe for a lot of people, a shocking outcome. What I will say about that is, it's always interesting to me when people say, 'how can that happen?' or 'how can they do that in that moment?' It's almost perfectly spelling out in this story. 'I need to finish the story.' In the WWE, the story never finishes. Tomorrow night on Raw, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter. The story continues and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends," said Triple H. (h/t Fightful)

As HHH mentioned, the story will continue tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39. The way the match ended, it looks likely that Cody and Roman might continue their feud post-Mania.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Was it the correct call for Reigns to retain?

