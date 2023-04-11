[WATCH] What happened with Kevin Owens after WWE RAW went off-air?

WWE fans in attendance at tonight's RAW were treated to a heartfelt promo after the show went off the air.

The final match of RAW saw Solo Sikoa beating Kevin Owens following interference from The Usos. After the match, Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn ran out for a big save. The three babyfaces stood tall as the episode ended.

After the show came to a close, Owens cut a wholesome promo for the crowd in attendance. Here's an excerpt:

"WrestleMania is a dream for every single person in that locker room. Last week, it was an absolute dream come true for everybody that got a chance to perform at WrestleMania, especially for this guy [points at Zayn] and myself. There's one reason why WrestleMania is a dream come true. There's one reason why being here tonight is a dream come true [inaudible] and that reason is every single one of you! [0:24-1:47]

I love wrestling. Tonight was amazing. Thank you to everyone wrestler wo performed tonight. Made me feel like a kid again Kevin Owens had a heart felt message after #WWERaw I love wrestling. Tonight was amazing. Thank you to everyone wrestler wo performed tonight. Made me feel like a kid again Kevin Owens had a heart felt message after #WWERaw I love wrestling. Tonight was amazing. Thank you to everyone wrestler wo performed tonight. Made me feel like a kid again https://t.co/ssVdqI87Oh

Fans at RAW were quite pleased with Kevin Owens' promo

The WWE Universe wasn't happy over Owens losing to Solo Sikoa via a distraction on RAW this week.

The save at the end and Owens' heartfelt promo were enough to send the fans home happy when all was said and done.

Owens and Zayn will seemingly team up with Riddle, with the trio taking on The Usos and Sikoa at the upcoming Backlash 2023 premium live event. Owens and Zayn are currently on cloud nine after their massive win in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

The real-life best friends defeated The Usos in an instant classic that night to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

