[WATCH] What happened between Rhea Ripley and Sami Zayn after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with Sami Zayn after last night's episode of SmackDown.

After the Friday Night show went off the air last night, The Nightmare defended her SmackDown Women's title against Raquel Rodriguez in a singles competition. Ripley defeated her real-life best friend to retain her title belt.

Before the match kicked off, though, Rhea Ripley had a tense encounter with none other than top WWE babyface Sami Zayn. Ripley came out for her match while Zayn was making his way to the back. The duo stopped in their tracks, with Rhea coldly staring at Zayn.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion decided against taking things further and headed backstage.

Rhea Ripley was quite vocal about the placement of her match on the WrestleMania 39 card

At WrestleMania 39, The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title belt. Ripley and Flair both made it clear that they should have headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Fans are aware that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles headlined the night.

Here's what Ripley said about it:

“Coming out of that match, I did feel like we stole the show. I feel we went out there and left everything we had in the ring and proved to everyone exactly why we should have been in the main event spot. Yes, we didn’t have a good build like Sami, Owens, and the Usos; at the same time, Charlotte and I, every time we step in the ring, we bring the brutality, we bring the ferocious when we go out there and we just beat the living cr*p out of each other.” [H/T Fightful]

Both matches ended up stealing the show at WrestleMania 39. Ripley would love to headline The Show of Shows somewhere down the line, though.

