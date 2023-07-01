[WATCH] What happened with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos after WWE SmackDown went off-air?

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos were involved in a massive brawl during the final moments of SmackDown.

The Bloodline Civil War is mere hours away. The WWE Universe is excited to see Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa came face to face with The Usos in the show's final segment. A war of words led to a brawl. WWE personnel ran towards the ring to break things up but to no avail.

The brawl continued as the show went off the air. A fan captured footage of what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

As the video below shows, The Usos received a massive ovation from the fans while Reigns and Sikoa headed to the back.

The Usos are hell-bent on putting down Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money In The Bank 2023

Jey and Jimmy Uso seem well-prepared for their upcoming "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sikoa. WWE recently caught up with them while training in the ring for the massive contest.

The Usos revealed that their mother has been sending them texts, asking them to stop fighting with their brothers. Check out their comments below:

"Mama texts us everyday talking about stop fighting. My dad be on Twitter and you see how he feels about it. Regardless, when you're going through it with your family, it happens. But fighting also happens, and this is what need to be done. July 1st, the whole world about to witness this, we're ready." [3:34-4:04]

It's only a matter of time before fans find out who wins the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match. A win over someone of the caliber of Reigns will be a massive achievement for The Usos.

What do you think? Who will emerge victorious when the dust has settled at Money In The Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

