[WATCH] What happened with Sami Zayn after WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 went off the air?

Footage from Elimination Chamber 2023 has surfaced online featuring a dejected Sami Zayn following his big loss.

Zayn gave everything he had tonight in his quest to dethrone Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he failed to defeat The Tribal Chief for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

After Reigns' victory, Kevin Owens made his surprise return and disposed of The Bloodline. A big reunion was teased, but Owens simply left the ring and headed backstage. After the show went off the air, a dejected Sami Zayn was seen leaving the ring. He then stopped and returned to seemingly meet his wife, who was sitting in the front row.

Sami Zayn previously believed that he could win the world title

The WWE Universe was behind Zayn tonight and wanted him to put down Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Although Zayn couldn't pull off the upset, he still won fans' hearts with his incredible performance at the premium live event.

Not too long ago, Zayn stated that he believed he could win the world title against Roman Reigns.

“Could I win the world title? I think especially because of the way the story is done. As I said a moment ago, if you do anything right, fans will buy it and they’ll get into it. So I think at this point, the way things are built, and I’m not saying this is what’s going to happen, but if it was me and Roman at WrestleMania and I beat Roman.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Judging by what happened at Elimination Chamber, fans are going to witness a much-awaited Zayn-Owens reunion very soon. It seems like the duo will take on The Usos in a tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

