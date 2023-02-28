WATCH: What happened with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus after WWE RAW went off the air?

After tonight's edition of WWE RAW went off the air, Seth Rollins came out and hugged Becky Lynch to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

The main event of this week's RAW was a Women's Tag Team Title match pitting Becky Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The final moments of the bout saw Trish Stratus returning and taking Bayley out, shortly after which Lita and Lynch won the title belts.

Lita, Trish, and Lynch celebrated together as RAW went off the air. Moments later, Seth Rollins came running out and embraced The Man.

Rollins then quickly celebrated with Lynch, Lita, and Stratus before heading to the ring.

Seth Rollins is currently feuding with Logan Paul

Judging by what happened on RAW, it seems Becky Lynch and Lita will defend their Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

As for Rollins, he will seemingly take on Logan Paul at The Show of Shows this year. Paul recently cost Rollins the US Title match inside Elimination Chamber, and the latter is hell-bent on exacting revenge over the same.

Here's what Seth Rollins said about Paul during a recent Instagram live session:

"I don't like Logan Paul. A lot of us really don't like Logan Paul. I don't really need him in my locker room, in my space. Guy is ultra-talented as far as athletic abilities are concerned. He snuck up on me at the Rumble, dumped me, fine, whatever. I took my eyes off the ball. That one is on me, but don't go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. Probably the coolest thing Logan's going to do in his life is throw me out of Rumble, but I just advise him to stay in his lane."

As for Lynch and Lita, it remains to be seen what's in store for the duo as WrestleMania looms closer. The two top female stars would love to successfully defend their Women's Tag Team Titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who will end up facing Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes