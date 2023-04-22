[WATCH] What happened with Sheamus after WWE SmackDown went off-air?

After tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Sheamus and Butch took on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a dark match.

The Brawling Brutes have been feuding with Imperium on WWE SmackDown for a while now. The two groups have engaged in a bunch of multi-man matches over the past several weeks.

After tonight's edition of SmackDown came to a close, WWE treated the live audience with a tag team match. The match pitted The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Sheamus) against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The tag team contest ended with The Celtic Warrior hitting a devastating Brogue Kick on Kaiser, which was enough for a pin and a victory.

Sheamus recently suffered a big loss to Imperium's Gunther

At WrestleMania 39, Gunther defeated the former WWE Champion and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match to retain his Intercontinental title. The Irish pro-wrestler has vowed to win the Intercontinental title for a while now, but has yet to achieve the feat. Winning the coveted belt would result in him becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

It remains to be seen if The Celtic Warrior succeeds in realizing his dream of becoming a Grand Slam Champion somewhere down the line. Gunther will certainly do everything in his power to make sure he doesn't.

