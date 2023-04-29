[WATCH] What happened after WWE SmackDown went off-air?

After last night's edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, fans were treated to two singles matches.

The show's main event saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against The Usos. The contest was marred by interference from Solo Sikoa. His attempt to help his Bloodline brethren was in vain as Matt Riddle came out and the duo brawled to the back.

After SmackDown went off the air, Rhea Ripley defended her SmackDown Women's title against her real-life best friend, Raquel Rodriguez. The Nightmare succeeded in retaining her title belt when all was said and done. The action didn't stop here, though. Solo Sikoa immediately came out for his singles match against Matt Riddle. The duo engaged in a hard-fought battle, with a Samoan Spike sealing the victory for Sikoa.

You can watch both matches in their entirety in the video embedded below:

Last night's WWE SmackDown was quite an eventful show

Fans are aware that several WWE Superstars were drafted last night as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. The blue brand managed to bag the likes of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Edge, Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley.

As for WWE RAW, the red brand got Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Indi Hartwell, and a few other notable names. The second half of the 2023 WWE Draft is set for the upcoming episode of RAW. Several top names are still left to be drafted, and RAW is bound to be a must-watch show next week.

At the upcoming Backlash 2023 PLE, Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle will collide again in a Six-Man Tag Team match. Riddle will team up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, with the trio taking on Sikoa and The Usos. Rhea Ripley will also be in action, as she is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's title against Zelina Vega.

What did you think of the two dark matches after last night's show?

Poll : 0 votes