[WATCH] What did John Cena tell The Undertaker backstage on WWE NXT?

WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker reunited on this week's edition of NXT.

The Phenom has retired from pro wrestling for about three years at this point. Cena, on the other hand, is still going strong but has made it clear that the end of his pro wrestling career is near.

Both legends made appearances during this week's episode of the white and gold brand that went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. A short backstage clip featuring John Cena and The Undertaker has now been shared by WWE on its social media handles. In the video, Cena can be heard telling The Phenom that the special episode of NXT was just a one-night affair and that it was over now.

The Undertaker talks about his WrestleMania 34 match against John Cena

The Deadman squashed Cena in a matter of minutes at WrestleMania 34 back in 2018. The match ended in just under three minutes, with The Phenom emerging victorious over the 16-time World Champion.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker opened up about the match in question.

"Yeah, I didn't know it was gonna be short till I got there that day. So, I've trained for a 45-minute war, right, and all right, here's redemption. I'm gonna, man, I am going to light this place on fire, I felt good. And Vince calls me into his office and he goes okay, he says it’s just gonna be about five minutes, you know, you’re gonna squash him. I’m like, what? What? And, you know, Vince, he just thought that was the funniest [thing], because he knew how hard I'd been training. I mean, he, and I'm like, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. I said, I'm going. I said, I'm doing 30 or I'm not going out. And he's like, Mark, that's not what we need," The Undertaker said. [H/T Fightful]

The Undertaker received his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame last year. As for Cena, he is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer as well. Fans certainly had a blast watching the two icons on the same night on NXT.

