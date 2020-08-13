[WATCH] What Randy Orton secretly told Ric Flair after punting him revealed

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended up creating a lot of buzz when Randy Orton turned on his biggest supporter and attacked Ric Flair. The Nature Boy was first hit by a low blow which was quickly followed by a devastating punt.

WWE decided to blackout this particular spot during the show, but when the lights came back on, we saw an injured Ric Flair lying in the middle of the ring. Randy Orton, who had just pulled off the most shocking decision of the evening, was seen leaning onto Flair and whispering something.

WWE have now released a new footage in which we can hear what Randy Orton whispered into Ric Flair's years after hitting him with a punt. The Viper promised Flair that it would all end on before thanking him for everything that he has done for Orton.

"It is all gonna be over soon. I promise you, Ric. I promise you. Thank you for everything you have done for me, Ric."

You can watch the video below:

Following this, Randy Orton left the ring, and Ric Flair was immediately subjected to medical attention. The build-up to this spot also involved an uncomfortable bit in the promo when Randy Orton said that the only reason why Ric Flair does so much for him in WWE is because he looks at him as a son that he no longer has.

Randy Orton and his current run in WWE

Ever since his feud with Edge, Randy Orton adopted his 'legend killer' gimmick once again. After brutalising several Superstars in his path, Randy Orton now has his eyes set on the WWE Championship. He is ready to challenge Drew McIntyre for the title at the upcoming WWE PPV, SummerSlam. Recent reports suggest that WWE could be planning for Randy Orton to walk out of the PPV with the title.

As for Ric Flair, there were backstage reports stating that WWE want to write him off television. By having Randy Orton attack Flair, they managed to safely remove Flair from this storyline while simultaneously adding more depth to The Viper's heel character.