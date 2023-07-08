[WATCH] What Roman Reigns did when some fans booed him after WWE SmackDown went off-air?

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, Roman Reigns had an intense staredown with Jey Uso before he headed backstage.

The final segment of WWE SmackDown saw Jey Uso attacking Reigns and Solo Sikoa with a steel chair. He then threw a challenge for a match with The Tribal Chief. After the cameras stopped rolling, a fan in attendance captured some footage featuring Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso.

Jey could be seen staring down Roman while The Tribal Chief stood on the entrance ramp. Reigns then headed backstage with Heyman but was interrupted by fans who booed him near the entranceway. Reigns stopped and tried to intimidate the fans but decided to leave.

Check out the footage below:

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso will happen very soon

Now that Jey Uso has challenged Reigns for a match, it's almost a given that these two stars will collide in the near future. Per reports, Jey Uso will challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023.

The last time Jey Uso took on Roman Reigns for the top prize was inside Hell In A Cell 2020. The contest ended with Reigns coming out victorious. This led to Jey finally bowing down to Reigns and Jimmy joining him.

The Usos were loyal to Reigns for about three years before The Bloodline finally imploded at WWE Night of Champions 2023. At the event, Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns and cost him the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title.

Mere days later, Jey Uso also turned on Reigns, and the duo attacked The Tribal Chief to a loud pop. They went on to pick up a massive win over Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money In The Bank 2023.

It remains to be seen what happens next in The Bloodline saga. Fans are collectively behind Jey Uso and would love to see him pin Reigns again.

