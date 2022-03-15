Watch: What Seth Rollins did after his WrestleMania 38 dreams were crushed on RAW

Seth Rollins took out his frustration on a fellow WWE Superstar after tonight's edition of RAW went off the air.

Rollins' WrestleMania dreams were crushed tonight on RAW when he lost a singles match to Kevin Owens. Had the Visionary won the match, he would have hosted a talk show with Stone Cold as a guest at WrestleMania.

Immediately after RAW went off the air, Rollins had a quick encounter with Austin Theory, who is slated to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania. A fan in attendance shot a short clip highlighting what happened between the Architect and Theory after RAW went off the air.

Theory can be seen taking a selfie in the ring when the former Shield member suddenly drops him with a kick to the head. Seth Rollins then hit a Curb Stomp on Theory as the capacity crowd loudly cheered for him.

Rollins' music hit immediately after, as fans continued cheering for the former Universal Champion.

Check out the clip below:

Seth Rollins doesn't yet have a match at this year's WrestleMania

Unless WWE throws a big surprise at the last moment, Seth Rollins seemingly won't wrestle at WrestleMania 38. Rollins has firmly established himself as one of the greatest superstars in WrestleMania history, and his fans aren't happy over him not having a match at this year's event.

𝗔 𝗹 𝗲 𝘅 @__alexhh Daily Seth Rollins is a LEGEND tweet. Daily Seth Rollins is a LEGEND tweet. https://t.co/QmWC5EslBE

Let's take a quick look at what Rollins has done so far at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 29 and 30, The Shield won back-to-back six-man tag team matches. He successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31 to win the world title.

The Architect defeated WWE legend Triple H at WrestleMania 33 and won the Intercontinental title at the 34th edition of The Show of Shows.

Rollins also beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal title in the opening match of WrestleMania 35. He has had excellent matches with Kevin Owens and Cesaro in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Show of Shows.

The clip above is just one of many hints that Seth Rollins is incredibly over with the WWE Universe and him not having a match at WrestleMania 38 is a travesty. Here's hoping the company has something up its sleeve when the mega event finally comes around.

Do you think Seth Rollins will end up having a match at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Debottam Saha