[WATCH] What did The Undertaker say to WWE fan who dressed up as him?

The Undertaker had an amusing interaction with a fan dressed up as him at a meet-and-greet.

Taker's 1 deadMAN SHOW has been doing pretty well for quite some time now, and he always receives a packed house for these meet-and-greets. He's amassed a massive fan following over the past 30 years.

At a recent 1 deadMAN SHOW, The Undertaker met a fan who dressed up as him and did a good job at it. The Phenom couldn't help but crack a joke directed at the fan, stating that he was wondering what happened to all of his stuff.

The Undertaker's dream opponents if he ever returns to the ring

At this point, it's quite safe to assume that The Phenom will never return to the squared circle. He retired from pro wrestling three years ago and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

While chatting with The Independent earlier this year, Taker named the wrestlers he would like to face if he ever returned to the ring.

"I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns," Undertaker revealed. "When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs. And he wasn't nearly the performer that he is now. He's doing a phenomenal job. His character, talent, and everything have grown exponentially through this run. It's arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it's such an old-school move to have the title that long." [H/T The Independent]

The Hall of Famer added that he would have loved to work with Seth Rollins. As per Taker, a feud between his dark character and Rollins' flamboyant persona would have been epic.

