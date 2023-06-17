[WATCH] What did The Usos tell each other backstage after attacking Roman Reigns?

WWE has shared a backstage video of The Usos after the duo attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

During the final segment of SmackDown, Jey Uso made it known that he and Jimmy were out of The Bloodline. The duo then attacked Roman Reigns as the live crowd gasped in surprise.

Shortly after the attack, The Usos were seen shaking hands and embracing backstage. The duo could be heard telling each other they got each other's back. WWE uploaded the footage on its official Instagram handle.

The Usos were sick and tired of Roman Reigns' treatment

It's not exactly a secret that The Tribal Chief never considered Jey and Jimmy as equals. He always made it a point to let the duo know that they were beneath him, and it finally led to Jimmy snapping at Night of Champions.

After weeks of speculation, Jey Uso finally made it clear that he was on Jimmy's side, and the twins turned on Reigns. Jey has been impressing the wrestling world with his work on the mic for a while now. Earlier this year, Corey Graves made a bold comment while praising Jey on After the Bell:

“There are very few people who have ever captivated me as deeply as Jey has, and let’s be honest: Jey has been the linchpin in this entire Bloodline story from the beginning. Jey is doing the Lord’s work, man. His facial expressions, his emotions, his promos — when Jey speaks right now, there is nobody in the world who can disagree with what Jey says because Jey believes it with every fiber of his being. Jey Uso is truly living up to the moniker of ‘Main Event Jey’ recently," said Graves. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

The Usos are no longer a part of The Bloodline. Only time will tell what's stored in their future after turning on Reigns. A massive tag team match involving Jey, Jimmy, Reigns, and Solo is bound to happen in the near future.

