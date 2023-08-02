WATCH: When Roman Reigns had an epic reaction to being kissed by a fan

Roman Reigns has become one of the biggest stars in the world over the past few years and is still a reigning champion in WWE. There was a time when Reigns would enter the ring through the crowd and would allow fans to be part of the moment, but that was before his transformation into The Tribal Chief.

It was during this time that a video of Reigns was leaked online where he was seen posing for a female fan before she turned and kissed him on the cheek without his knowledge.

Reigns clearly wasn't happy about the fact that he had been kissed, and the video below shows his reaction and how he then made the decision to walk away.

Reigns would enter the arena through the crowd as a member of The Shield, but this is something he has long since stopped, and this could be one of the main reasons why.

Roman Reigns could be dethroned at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns' career has changed a lot since this video, and after almost four years of dominating WWE, this weekend could see him finally lose his championship.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion walks into SummerSlam knowing that his own cousin will be standing across the ring and could be the man to take away his title. Jey Uso pinned Reigns back at Money in the Bank in a tag team match, and he is now looking to do the same in a singles match on Saturday night.

Reigns will have Solo Sikoa for backup, but in a Tribal Combat match, it appears that anything goes. There could be a number of swerves before the night is over.

