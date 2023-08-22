Watch: When Seth Rollins reduced to tears following personal announcement on WWE RAW 

Seth Rollins was a heel on WWE TV when Becky Lynch announced that the couple were expecting their first child back in 2020. A recent clip shows him breaking down into tears at the announcement.

His heel persona meant that Rollins was unable to be part of the announcement that was made on RAW and had to avoid all of the comments coming from WWE Superstars in the weeks that followed.

As part of the latest episode of This is Awesome, the focus was on Becky Lynch, and her pregnancy announcement from May 2020 was included. For the first time, Seth Rollins was shown backstage crying along with Lynch after the couple were able to reveal their personal news for the first time.

Becky Lynch went on leave for more than a year after the announcement and welcomed her daughter Roux, who is now three, in December 2020. Lynch returned at SummerSlam the following year where she defeated Bianca Belair in record time to reclaim the championship she never lost.

Becky Lynch will wrestle Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

Lynch evolved several times over the past three years and is currently embroiled in a feud against Trish Stratus on RAW. The Hall of Famer turned on Becky Lynch back in April, and the two women have since been on a collision course that is heading towards Payback next weekend.

Lynch announced this week on WWE RAW that her warm-up to the match will be a Falls Count Anywhere match against Zoey Stark next week before she steps into the steel cage against Stratus on Saturday night.

Lynch will be looking to end her rivalry with Stratus so that she can focus on the women's division and reclaim the Women's World Championship currently held by Rhea Ripley.

