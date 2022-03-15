[WATCH] "Why are they showing this?" - Kevin Owens frustrated before WWE RAW main event 

Kevin Owens might have confirmed his WrestleMania spot on this week's Monday Night RAW, but a fan video shows he was quite frustrated during the show.

The opening segment of RAW saw Kevin Owens boast about how he found a way to orchestrate a WrestleMania moment for himself despite not having the match. He was proud to rattle WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin by talking trash about Texas.

This left Seth Rollins unhappy as he had nothing booked for WrestleMania while his best friend had a spot.

Thus, the Visionary proposed that he and Kevin Owens square off in a match, and the winner would get to host Steve Austin on the show. Despite his protests, WWE official Sonya Deville confirmed the match between the two "best friends" for the main event of the show.

Prior to the match, a video package was played that recapped the events from earlier in the night. This left Kevin Owens frustrated.

"Why are they showing this? It just happened," said Kevin Owens.

The video instantly went viral on social media, and many hailed Owens for entertaining the fans even when he was not on screen. KO kept the live audience engaged while the video packages were being played on the show.

Kevin Owens seals WrestleMania spot in epic main event on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins engaged in a brilliant match to close out RAW this week. The two superstars have been working together for the last couple of months, and their chemistry was incredible throughout their in-ring bout.

Fans rose to their feet and chanted "This is Awesome" to credit both superstars for their performances. Following a balanced match, Owens eventually managed to beat Rollins and seal his WrestleMania segment featuring Steve Austin.

Rollins was left disheartened after his loss, but the commentators used certain phrases like The Architect being "dazed" and the vision turning into an "absolute nightmare."

It is worth noting that there were backstage rumors about Cody Rhodes possibly returning to WWE and facing Rollins at WrestleMania.

