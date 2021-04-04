Watch: WrestleMania 37's new stage construction footage reveals interesting details

We are less than a week away from WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37. The PPV will take place across two nights at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11, 2021. Fans have previously witnessed some amazing stages for WrestleManias and this year could be yet another addition to that list.

The latest drone footage of the WrestleMania 37 stage construction by Action Jax FPV has revealed some interesting details about the set. As seen in the video below, the main stage, or at least a part of it, appears to take the form of a pirate ship.

Drone footage of the Wrestlemania 37 stage construction.



Video Credit: Action Jax FPV pic.twitter.com/oSPX3EWSNt — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) April 3, 2021

WrestleMania 37 will witness the return of live crowds to a WWE show after over a year, since the pandemic forced WWE to close their doors to fans. WWE plans to have a maximum of 25,000 fans in attendance on each night of WrestleMania 37.

Announced match card for WrestleMania 37

WWE has already announced a total of 12 matches to take place at WrestleMania 37 across two nights. The full match card is as follows -

Night 1

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair - SmackDown Women's Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon - Steel Cage match

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos - RAW Tag Team Championship

Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (with John Morrison)

Night 2

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan - Universal Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Championship

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Championship

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus - United States Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)

The main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 2 will see Roman Reigns defending his Universal title against Daniel Bryan and the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, Edge.

