Watch: WrestleMania 38 sign catches fire at Royal Rumble 2022, fans evacuated

The WrestleMania 38 sign hanging from the rafters at the 2022 Royal Rumble caught fire due to the pyro following Ronda Rousey's win.

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble Match after three years. She eliminated Charlotte Flair to win the whole thing and pointed at the WrestleMania 38 sign. The pyro went off, and to fans' horror, the sign caught fire.

Sean Ross Sapp posted a bunch of photos and clips showing the charred sign. The photo that SRS shared shows WWE personnel successfully putting the fire out. Check out the tweets below:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp It's fixed and raised. They were on that QUICK It's fixed and raised. They were on that QUICK

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp They got that sign lowered, extinguished, repaired and raised in one match. They got that sign lowered, extinguished, repaired and raised in one match.

The WrestleMania 38 sign suffered some damage before the fire was put out

As seen in the picture shared by Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter, the WrestleMania 38 sign suffered minor damage before WWE personnel hurriedly put the fire out.

The tradition of pointing at the WrestleMania sign has been going on for years. It makes for an amazing visual that WWE uses in promo packages for top WrestleMania matches.

WWE EVP Triple H has opened up about superstars pointing at the WrestleMania sign in the past, and revealed if WWE tells them to do so:

"It's funny now, fans say they're going to give the point at the sign like this is a hooky thing that has happened over the years and we tell everybody to point at the sign, we don't tell anybody to point at the sign. This is what everybody wants to do, you want to have the moment that you watched when you were a fan, I get that opportunity to point at the sign at WrestleMania, I get that opportunity to be the guy that's going there."

Ronda Rousey seemed excited to make her long-anticipated WWE return and bag a shot at a title match at WrestleMania. She won the free-for-all and pointed at the sign without any idea about what was to happen next.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thankfully, as soon as the WrestleMania sign began melting due to the pyro, WWE personnel rushed to evacuate an entire section of fans in attendance. As of this moment, no injuries have been reported.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Abhinav Singh