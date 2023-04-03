[WATCH] WrestleMania 39 set gets taken apart

WrestleMania 39 ended its two-day extravaganza last night. The show came to a close after Roman Reigns successfully defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event. Now, a video of the event's set being taken down has made the rounds online.

Night one of this year's WrestleMania was headlined by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, challenging The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. People in attendance happily left the arena, getting the fairytale ending they hoped for as KO and Zayn defeated The Bloodline members.

Night two of the premium live event saw Roman Reigns successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes. Many members of the WWE Universe found the ending controversial, given The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa's interference during the match.

With WrestleMania 39 done and dusted, it was time to take down the setup and the iconic Hell In A Cell structure. A short video posted on WrestlingNewsCo's YouTube channel gave fans an inside look at what taking down the set looked like.

Another video on the same channel showed a far shot of crew members working tirelessly to wrap up the event.

Why did Triple H book Cody Rhodes to lose in the main event of WrestleMania 39?

When Roman Reigns pinned Cody Rhodes after Solo Sikoa blindsided the challenger, many members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to air their displeasure. During a press conference after WrestleMania, Triple H addressed the elephant in the room.

The Chief Content Officer's explanation for Rhodes' loss was that the story wasn't over yet and that the same would continue on the subsequent episode of WWE RAW. He added that the angle would continue, but the show will mark the beginning of a new chapter.

What are your views on the main event of WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes