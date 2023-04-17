WATCH: Wrestler suffers seriously graphic injury during major wrestling event

Wrestling can be a very violent sport on some days. Fans at the IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion show found this out first-hand during tonight's Last Rites Match between Eddie Edwards and PCO. During the match, the latter suffered a dislocated shoulder and slammed it back into place.

Fans were left horrified as they saw the moment live. PCO tried to put Edwards in the coffin during the match but was smashed into the ring ropes instead. This 'dislocated' his shoulder, and the fans in attendance would soon see the graphic nature of the injury.

You can watch the video below:

[Please be aware of the graphic nature of the injury]

The photo can be seen here.

As if that wasn't enough, PCO continued to wrestle with the injury as if it were nothing. On top of that, he decided to take matters into his own hands, quite literally.

He slammed himself into the ring post shoulder-first, fixing the dislocation himself, and did not seek medical attention. It's not clear at this time how bad the shoulder injury is and if PCO was actually able to fix it.

However, he did finish the match and even defeated Edwards to emerge victorious.

He also earned the respect of IMPACT Wrestling fans worldwide.

SenorAce @SenorAcepitch Bro PCO is truly inhuman this dude popped his own shoulder back in place against a post #Rebellion Bro PCO is truly inhuman this dude popped his own shoulder back in place against a post #Rebellion 😲😳

RING SPAN @ring_span #Rebellion #EddieEdwardsVsPCO #LastRitesMatch PCO with the performance of the night. He lives and breathes old school and that moment with the dislocated shoulder and the ring post was pure veteran gutcheck time! #IMPACTWrestling PCO with the performance of the night. He lives and breathes old school and that moment with the dislocated shoulder and the ring post was pure veteran gutcheck time! #IMPACTWrestling #Rebellion #EddieEdwardsVsPCO #LastRitesMatch

Hopefully, PCO was able to fix the issue himself and won't need further medical treatment.

