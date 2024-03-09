[WATCH] WWE cameramen spotted asking The Rock to finish his promo quickly

The Rock was asked to speed up his promo during the final moments of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On tonight episode of the blue brand, The Bloodline came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a massive segment. The segment ended with Rhodes slapping The Great One.

A fan-shot footage later surfaced on Twitter, in which the WWE camera crew could be seen desperately trying to make The Rock finish his promo quickly.

At WrestleMania XL's Night One, The Bloodline will take on Rhodes and Rollins in what many fans are dubbing the biggest tag team match of all time. The feud that started at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event will finally be settled on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If Cody and Seth manage to defeat The Bloodline on Night One of WrestleMania XL, the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match on Night Two will be free from the faction's interference. If the babyfaces end up losing the tag bout, the main event of Night Two will be contested under Bloodline's rules. Cody needs to do everything in his power to come out victorious on Night One, or else his chances of winning the top prize will drastically go down on Night Two. In fact, after The Rock pulled rank tonight, it seems The American Nightmare will never get another shot at the title if he loses on Night Two to The Tribal Chief.

