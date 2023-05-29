[WATCH] WWE cameras captured Roman Reigns' five-word reaction after spearing the referee at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns had a question for Paul Heyman during the main event of Night of Champions 2023.

At the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles match. The loss came mere seconds after Jimmy Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief and caused The Bloodline's implosion.

During the match, Roman Reigns attempted a Spear on Sami Zayn but ended up hitting the WWE official instead. In a hilarious moment, Reigns yelled at the referee in disgust, looked at Paul Heyman, and asked, "What's wrong with this guy?"

Check out the footage below:

Diva Incarnate @NYCDemonD1va

Knocks him out



Asks: “what’s wrong with this guy”

🤣🤣🤣



This will live in my head rent free



#wwenoc #RomanReigns Spears RefKnocks him outAsks: “what’s wrong with this guy”🤣🤣🤣This will live in my head rent free Spears RefKnocks him out Asks: “what’s wrong with this guy” 😂😂🤣🤣🤣This will live in my head rent free #wwenoc #RomanReigns https://t.co/4bGgcchEFn

Roman Reigns was involved in another amusing moment with the referee

At another point during the bout, Reigns hinted at smacking the referee to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. The referee yelled, "Don't you dare" at The Tribal Chief in reaction, making it clear that he will disqualify him.

Reigns certainly didn't want to lose the match, as he was hell-bent on leaving Saudi Arabia with four title belts. Little did he know that Night of Champions would forever be remembered as the moment The Bloodline imploded.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Roman too good.



#WWENOC Roman Reigns beefing with the referee.Roman too good. Roman Reigns beefing with the referee.Roman too good. 💀😂#WWENOC https://t.co/stRqQ3fVfY

Jimmy Uso's actions left the WWE Universe and Jey Uso dumbstruck. No one in their wildest dreams had imagined that he would turn on Reigns at Night of Champions. When Reigns shoved him and Jey Uso one after the other, he finally snapped and hit him with a devastating Superkick.

The Head of the Table didn't win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. He still holds the Undisputed WWE Universal title, though.

It would be interesting to see the aftermath of Jimmy Uso's betrayal in the coming weeks. Reigns isn't one to forgive and forget, and he will do everything in his power to make Jimmy pay for what he did at Night of Champions.

