[Watch] WWE fans direct non-PG chant at The Rock after he continues to attack Cody Rhodes after RAW went off the air

The WWE Universe directed non-PG chants at The Rock after he continued to beat Cody Rhodes after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW went off the air.

After brutally attacking and making The American Nightmare bleed on last week's episode of the flagship show, The Final Boss opened this week's show and cut a promo. Roman Reigns joined his cousin after a few minutes. The Bloodline was then interrupted by Seth Rollins, who issued an open challenge to fight The Final Boss or The Tribal Chief in the main event.

However, the duo chose Solo Sikoa as The Visionary's opponent in a Bloodline Rules match.

The main event ended in chaos as multiple stars intervened, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. The show did not end well for Rhodes and Rollins as The Bloodline obliterated them.

A fan recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing the off-air footage where The Great One continued to hit The American Nightmare. In the footage, fans can be heard chanting, a**hole at The Final Boss.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock might wrestle Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the company might book a match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes for SummerSlam.

"They presented this thing in such a way that the people want [The] Rock and Cody [Rhodes]. It's as simple as [The] Rock scr*ing Cody! That gives Cody his out. And if [The] Rock goes to make another movie, bro, he's sending his promo and his vignette in every week. That's all it takes, bro! That's all it takes, from April to SummerSlam!" he said.

Many fans want to see a singles match between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for their potential match.

