[Watch] WWE fans hijack mid-week show with #FireVince trend

WWE's landscape has changed tremendously in the days since Vince McMahon made a shocking return to the company after entering a deal with Endeavor. Today, fans hijacked Wednesday's The Bump by spamming the comment section with #FireVince.

On Monday, Vince McMahon made his presence felt throughout the show as he returned to book Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39. The move disappointed fans as the story and direction of the show were all over the place, something which was not seen during the regime under Triple H.

The WWE Universe has started a new trend on social media titled #FireVince as they want the Executive Chairman to leave the product. Today, fans hijacked WWE's The Bump with thousands of comments throughout the show by showcasing their displeasure towards McMahon and the way he booked the show. Check it out:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps #FireVince has taken over WWE’s ‘The Bump’ show live chat since it started an hour ago #FireVince has taken over WWE’s ‘The Bump’ show live chat since it started an hour ago 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Ay6ljaiey6

It will be interesting to see what's next as WWE and Endeavor have not addressed the issues regarding Vince McMahon and his return to the company.

Endeavor reportedly might not take any action against Vince McMahon until WWE signs the deal

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon made his way back to the company after announcing his retirement last year. He stepped down as the CEO of the company while he was being investigated by the board.

In January 2022, he made his official return, which also acted as the catalyst for the departure of Stephanie McMahon. It was later revealed that McMahon's return was only made to facilitate the sale of the company.

Last week, the news came true as Endeavor made a deal to merge the company with UFC. However, fans were not happy with McMahon's return and his way of running the creative.

According to a new report, Endeavor will reportedly not address any issues or controversies regarding Vince McMahon in the interest of protecting the upcoming merger. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the company after McMahon's return.

