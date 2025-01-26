[WATCH] WWE forced to censor Jesse Ventura after he accidentally uses a term banned for 23 years

WWE was forced to censor Jesse Ventura for a second time while he was on commentary. He used a term that has been banned for nearly 23 years now.

Jesse Ventura was on commentary with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee for the Intercontinental Championship match between Bron Breakker and Sheamus. Ventura said it was the most exciting bout of the night for him as he had seen Sheamus' lengthy path to stardom.

The wrestling legend hoped to see the Irish star finally capture the Intercontinental Championship, but Sheamus fell short once again. Jesse Ventura, like many of us, is a creature of habit. So it shouldn't be surprising that he sometimes still thinks it's World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and not World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Trending

WWE had to censor Venutra momentarily for saying "WWF" instead of WWE during Sheamus vs. Breakker. You can view a clip of the moment in the tweet below.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

The reason why the company's name changed to WWE in the first place was because of a legal case involving the World Wildlife Fund in May 2002. However, fans on social media seemed to be appreciative of Ventura for saying WWF, especially longtime viewers.

Expand Tweet

It was certainly an unexpected throwback by Ventura at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback