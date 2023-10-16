Watch: WWE Hall of Famer debuts new look

A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed a new look during a rare public appearance.

The name in question is Jerry "The King" Lawler. The former commentator made his recent WWE appearance in August earlier this year. He was escorted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in his hometown, Memphis, Tennessee. It was also his first appearance on live TV after the stroke he suffered in February. Lawler is said to be recovering well since.

The official Twitter account of the Memphis Tigers football team posted an image of Jerry Lawler. The WWE legend had visited the stadium to witness the recent NFL game. The home team grabbed a crucial win against the Navy. Lawler was seen in a completely different look, supporting a white beard.

"The King is in the building #MadeInMemphis | @JerryLawler," they wrote.

You can see Jerry Lawler's picture in the tweet below:

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross gives an update on Jerry Lawler's health

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler formed a formidable commentary pair till the former's stint in the Stamford-based company. Following The King's appearance on an episode of Monday Night Raw on August 28th, JR shared an update regarding the former's recovery from the stroke.

The AEW commentator stated that Lawler's health is improving considerably. And the two have plans to participate in meet-and-greet sessions.

"He's [Jerry Lawler] feeling better. He and I are still thinking about doing a series of autograph signings when he gets a little bit better. Right now his voice is still a little bit weak, but it's getting stronger, so JR and King will be back out there at some point in time, I'm hoping. It's just so much fun to spend time with him. We laugh at our stories, we laugh at our jokes," he said.

