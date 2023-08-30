[WATCH] WWE Hall of Famer drops workout video, potentially teasing return to the ring after 18 months

Roman Reigns put the kibosh on a WWE Hall of Famer's career in 2022. Only, that may not have been the end.

Goldberg made headlines when he recently disclosed that Vince McMahon did not hold his end of the bargain to hand the WCW legend a retirement match. He lost a 6-minute contest to The Tribal Chief at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, and that was about it for him.

Despite sharing the post on his social media handle doing training, Goldberg's message remains ambiguous. However, it could very well be a subtle tease of preparing for an in-ring return soon. Check out the former Universal Champion's post on Instagram below:

Goldberg is convinced WWE did not want him to be World Champion for long

Being a remarkable star in the wrestling world already owing to his stint in WCW, Goldberg was a known name when he signed with the Stamford-based promotion. He even made a huge impact upon debut, defeating the top WWE Superstar of the roster at the time, The Rock. A few months later, he captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H.

During his second stint with the company, Goldberg won the Universal Championship in 2017 as well, but his reigns did not last long. When speaking on the Roman Atwood Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on how the global juggernaut viewed him as a champion:

"I think at WCW I was the world champion for a while. WWE, I don't think they ever wanted me to be the champion for more than like 10 minutes. Although I'm still in a contract, sorry guys."

Expand Tweet

However, his first world title run was strong as he picked up victories over Triple H and even had a standout contest against Shawn Michaels on Monday Night RAW. The two times he won the Universal Championship, though, fans were less receptive as he dethroned crowd favorites and relatively younger stars like Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt.

Would you like to see Goldberg return to the ring down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE