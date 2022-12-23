Watch: WWE Hall of Famer shares a rare video of The Rock, Triple H with Chris Benoit and other legends

The WWE Attitude Era was dominated by some of the biggest superstars of the 90s, including Triple H, Rikishi, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Another name that belongs on that list is Kurt Angle, who recently took to Twitter to share a rare video of the aforementioned stars alongside Chris Benoit. For those unaware, Benoit's name has been banned from being mentioned in WWE since he tragically took his own life in 2007.

The video posted by Angle features the superstars jokingly going through a test of strength. The incident was recorded as a WWE house show.

"Very rare video of a "test of strength" with Austin, Rock, Triple H, Benoit, Rikishi and yours’ truly at a house show," Kurt Angle tweeted.

Check out Kurt Angle's tweet below:

Angle retired from in-ring competition a few years ago, but he appears on WWE programming occasionally. The Wrestling Machine's most recent appearance was on the December 9 edition of SmackDown.

The Hall of Famer brought out the iconic milk truck to celebrate his birthday alongside Gable Steveson. The duo recreated the iconic milk spray spot with the Alpha Academy.

Kurt Angle recently praised Triple H's in-ring work

The Olympic gold medalist recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter. During the interview, Angle praised Triple H for his in-ring work and claimed that he was one of the best workers of all time.

Angle himself was one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time and shared the ring with numerous legends.

"Yeah, Triple H. He's an incredible in-ring general. That guy, he's not, by any means, the best athlete in the world. But what he is, he's one of the best workers," he said. "There's a difference between a worker and an athlete. When you can work a match, and you're really good at it, that shows you're a master of your craft. You're one of the best workers in the business. And it has to do with just professional wrestling."

It remains to be seen if Angle will ever return for one more match, especially after his recent SmackDown appearance.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle more often in WWE programming? Sounds off in the comments section below.

