WWE Hall of Famer says Triple H's in-ring work was "incredible" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently explained how Triple H was one of the best workers in the business despite never being an "incredible" athlete.

Though he's currently serving as the Chief Content Officer of WWE, The Game was one of the best performers of his generation. His matches against The Rock, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and many others are the stuff of legends. Despite never having a flashy in-ring style, Triple H's matches stood out due to their extra emphasis on storylines and psychology.

One of his former rivals, Kurt Angle, with whom The Game feuded in 2000-2001, recently showered praise on his work inside the ring. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter on the WrestleBinge channel, Angle termed Triple H an "incredible in-ring general."

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that Triple H was a better "worker" than an "athlete" and explained how the two things were different.

"Yeah, Triple H. He's an incredible in-ring general. That guy, he's not, by any means, the best athlete in the world. But what he is, he's one of the best workers. There's a difference between a worker and an athlete. When you can work a match, and you're really good at it, that shows you're a master of your craft. You're one of the best workers in the business. And it has to do with just professional wrestling," said Kurt Angle.

The former WWE Champion added that many performers were fantastic in-ring workers despite not being particularly great athletes. Angle bracketed Triple H into this category, saying he was one of the best workers the business had seen yet.

"It has nothing to do with athleticism. And a lot of people can get away with that, not being great athletes. Don't get me wrong. Triple H is a good athlete, he's not an incredible athlete, but he's a pretty good athlete. But his in-ring work is incredible, and he has always been known as one of the best workers in the business," added Kurt Angle. (0:07 - 0:53)

Kurt Angle recently appeared on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Hall of Famer's last WWE appearance came on SmackDown's December 9th edition, where he celebrated his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh. In the closing moments of the night, Angle gave fans a reason to rejoice as he recreated an iconic Attitude Era segment.

When Chad Gable and Otis interrupted him while he was addressing the crowd, Gable Steveson came out with a milk tanker. The two Olympic gold medalists then sprayed milk on Alpha Academy and closed the show together. Later, Kurt Angle shared a picture with Triple H, thanking him for having him on SmackDown.

