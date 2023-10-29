Watch: WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson shows off amazing physique at the age of 48

Age is seemingly just a number for WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, who celebrated her 48th birthday this year. The star recently shared a video on social media where she was seen in excellent shape.

Wilson was a prominent member of the company's women's division between 2001 and 2008. She was released from her contract in May 2008, after which she hung up her boots. However, she has wrestled sporadically since then, with her most recent match coming at Royal Rumble 2021.

The Hall of Famer has been quite active on social media in her time away from the ring. She recently took to Twitter to post a workout video of herself, showing off her incredible physique. You can check out the post below:

Torrie Wilson expressed her desire to face WWE star Rhea Ripley

Torrie Wilson hasn't wrestled in a singles match in nearly 16 years. Her last one-on-one bout took place in 2007, where she quickly defeated Victoria. The star was released from her contract shortly after.

The Hall of Famer was recently asked if she could face any current WWE wrestler, who would she choose. The 48-year-old revealed she was "a little obsessed" with Rhea Ripley, and although The Judgment Day member would kill her, she would still like to stand across the ring from her.

"I think if I could wrestle someone today, I’m a little obsessed with Rhea Ripley, but she’d kill me. But at least it’d be fun," said Wilson.

Torrie Wilson was last seen in action at Royal Rumble 2021, where she was the 17th entrant in the women's over-the-top-rope elimination match. Ultimately, she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

She was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Wilson also inducted her close friend, Stacy Keibler, into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Would you like to see Torrie Wilson return to WWE for one final run? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts.