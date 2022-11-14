[Watch] WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus uploads hilarious video clip with multi-time champion

Former WWE Superstar Trish Stratus recently uploaded a video on Instagram with fellow legend Mickie James.

Stratus has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of WWE. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, after which she sporadically returned to the ring. The Canadian icon was a part of the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match and later participated in the all-female Evolution event the same year.

After a short WWE stint in 2018, Stratus returned to the company at the end of July 2019. Following her arrival, she faced Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, where she lost.

Taking to social media, Stratus uploaded a video clip of herself alongside her real-life friend Mickie James. The two were seen talking about an event they were set to attend.

Check out Stratus' Instagram post below:

The former women's champion appeared on RAW in August when WWE's flagship show emanated from her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Bayley reveals she wants to have a match with Trish Stratus

RAW Superstar Bayley recently took shots — in kayfabe — at Trish Stratus' sporadic appearances on WWE TV.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Role Model mentioned that she would have liked to face Stratus in a match if the opportunity arose. Bayley then poked fun at how the legend only made appearances in Toronto.

"I don't know, she just never came back," Bayley said. "She only wants to show up in Toronto, which, come on, if you wanna be around, if you wanna be on our show, you gotta show up more than once. Show up in California, show up where I'm from. I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday but it's just a matter of if she's ever gonna be ready," said Bayley.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley will ever get a chance to face Stratus in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Trish returning to WWE once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes