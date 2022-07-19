[Watch] WWE heel tears fan poster; Riddle steps up with a heartwarming response

WWE Superstar Riddle won hearts with his incredible gesture towards a young fan during a recent live event. He was set to compete in the main event of WWE Sunday Stunner in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A young fan in the audience was celebrating his birthday and had a poster about the same. Unfortunately for him, Omos ripped it into pieces, leaving the kid in tears.

Later in the night, Riddle brought a gift for the fan and also signed another poster that he had carried to the show. Their interaction ended with the RAW Superstar hugging the child before making his way to the ring. You can watch the full video and fans' reactions below:

Fans close to the kid cheered for Riddle after his sweet gesture. The sentiment resonated with the entire WWE Universe when the video was shared on Instagram. Many expressed their happiness for the lucky fan, who received a lot of love from other babyfaces as well.

Viewers hailed Riddle for his actions and poured their support for the top babyface, labeling him as one of the sweetest superstars in the company. Another video showed Riddle interacting with the rest of the fans after the show had ended:

Riddle beats former WWE Champion in main event

After surprising the young fan on his birthday, Riddle locked horns with Seth Rollins in the main event. The two superstars are currently involved in an intense rivalry on RAW that started after Rollins disrespected Riddle's tag team partner, Randy Orton.

Their epic match ended with Riddle picking up a major victory over The Architect. There has been speculation that the two men could potentially compete in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022.

What do you make of Riddle's wholesome gesture towards the fan? Do you think Riddle could be in line for a major singles push with Randy Orton sidelined? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far