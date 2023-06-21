[WATCH] WWE intentionally leaves out Roman Reigns' former tag team partner and a major AEW star's achievements at Money in the Bank in new video

The hype for WWE Money in the Bank is heating up, with the fan-favorite event less than two weeks away. As usual, WWE released a by-the-numbers style video highlighting past winners and interesting stats surrounding the event and MITB stipulation. However, in doing so, the company excluded a number of current AEW stars' achievements.

The video, first shared on the company's official Twitter page, showcased a number of current and past WWE Superstars. All while running down a list of fascinating factoids, there were several that seemed to be missing current AEW talent, including Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and Mark Henry.

WWE @WWE Check out all of the incredible stats and figures that make #MITB one of the most life-changing events for a WWE Superstar. Check out all of the incredible stats and figures that make #MITB one of the most life-changing events for a WWE Superstar. https://t.co/DcNsanLReB

To start, the video shows a number of Hall of Famers who have competed in the Money in the Bank event. The clip correctly notes that 7 Hall of Famers has attempted to nab the coveted briefcase. However, the footage used only shows 6 of them.

The company chose to exclude the World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry, while only showcasing Kane, Rey Mysterio, Rob Van Dam, Booker T, Ric Flair, and Edge. Henry competed in the MITB match twice during his time in WWE, first at WrestleMania 25 and then a year later.

As a side note, after this year's event, Trish Stratus' name will be added to the list. In addition, she will become the first active Hall of Famer to compete in the match.

Toward the end of the video, the company mentions that 5 Superstars have cashed in their Money in the Bank contracts the same night that they won them. However, the video explicitly leaves out the former Lunatic Fringe, Dean Ambrose, now AEW's Jon Moxley.

Instead, the clip only showed the likes of Bayley, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and The Devil's Favorite Demon, Kane. Moxley won the contract at the 2016 Money In The Bank event, defeating an impressive field that included: Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Chris Jericho, and Sami Zayn.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



- Roman Reigns walked in as Champion

- Seth Rollins defeated Reigns to become Champion

- Dean Ambrose cashed-in MITB on Seth to become Champion



A poetically iconic night. 7 years ago today, all 3 Shield members would hold the @WWE championship in the same night at #MITB - Roman Reigns walked in as Champion- Seth Rollins defeated Reigns to become Champion- Dean Ambrose cashed-in MITB on Seth to become ChampionA poetically iconic night. 7 years ago today, all 3 Shield members would hold the @WWE championship in the same night at #MITB. - Roman Reigns walked in as Champion- Seth Rollins defeated Reigns to become Champion- Dean Ambrose cashed-in MITB on Seth to become Champion A poetically iconic night. https://t.co/95nEEvT33H

In total, Moxley would only hold onto the briefcase for 57 minutes, as the former AEW World Champion would cash in the briefcase later that night on newly crowned Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. With Moxley's win, all three former members of The Shield held the championship at one point on the same night.

During Moxley's time with the company, he was a cornerstone in the now iconic WWE faction, The Shield. Alongside real-life friends Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. After Rollins turned on his Shield brothers in 2014, Reigns and Ambrose two teamed up together on multiple occasions but never won tag team gold on their own.

WWE has seemingly snubbed CM Punk's Money In The Bank record as well

Speaking of WrestleMania 25, that was the site of former AEW World Champion CM Punk's second Money in the Bank victory. Marking the first person to win the MITB contract twice and the only man to have done it in two consecutive years.

Best of CM Punk @BestOfCMPunk CM Punk wins his second straight Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 25. (05.04.2009) CM Punk wins his second straight Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 25. (05.04.2009) https://t.co/dr9XGqvtXx

Despite these accomplishments, WWE didn't reference Punk in the portion of the video which spoke about superstars who cashed in Money In The Bank contracts twice. Again, the video correctly states that there are three Superstars who have done so, but it only mentions The Miz and Edge by name.

Punk became World Heavyweight Champion twice thanks to Money In The Bank, in 2008 against Edge and again in 2009 against Jeff Hardy.

