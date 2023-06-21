Did WWE just snub former World Champion's historic Money in the Bank record? All you need to know

WWE Money in the Bank is just around the corner, but the hype for the event is still building. To promote their upcoming premium live event, WWE dropped a new video on YouTube. It seems like the promotion has completely snubbed a former World Champion’s historic Money in the Bank record from the video.

WWE noted in the video that only three superstars have successfully cashed-in their briefcase twice. Only two of the three superstars were mentioned by their names in the video. The two were Edge and The Miz. WWE did not namedrop CM Punk, but they did acknowledge his record alongside the other two stars.

However, they completely snubbed The Second City Saint’s biggest achievement in regard to WWE Money in the Bank. Punk is the only superstar in the history of the company to win and successfully cash-in his briefcase in two consecutive years.

Check out the video below:

The Straight Edge Superstar first cashed-in his contract on Edge on the June 30, 2008, episode of RAW. The Ultimate Opportunist had already been destroyed by Batista and couldn’t pick himself up when the referee counted the pinfall for his World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk repeated the same feat in 2009 when he cashed-in the briefcase on Jeff Hardy after the latter had won a ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Edge at Extreme Rules 2009.

Popular star added to WWE Money in the Bank 2023

This year’s Money in the Bank will emanate from the O2 Arena in London on July 1 and will feature separate men's and women’s ladder matches. WWE has already announced all the participants in the men’s match-up.

The marquee match will feature Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. The Maverick announced himself as the surprise seventh participant in the ladder match this past Monday on RAW.

It remains to be seen if the social media megastar will pull off a huge upset next Saturday to win the briefcase in particular heel fashion.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

