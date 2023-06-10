5 times superstars cheated to win WWE Money in the Bank contract

The WWE Money in the Bank contract is arguably the most sought-after prize after the world title. The briefcase has the power to change the fates of those who hold it. The contract allows superstars to cash in whenever and wherever they want within 365 days.

Winning the Money in the Bank contract saves a superstar from waiting in line for a world title shot. Winners can cash in on any active championship on the roster. This is one of the reasons why stars take incredible risks to grab the briefcase.

There are no pinfalls, disqualifications, or count-outs, and the only way to win is to climb the ladder and unhook the briefcase. This alone makes Money in the Bank one of the more dangerous gimmick matches in WWE.

This match type also favors the heels as compared to babyfaces, who usually try to win the briefcase by fair means. They don’t use dirty tactics, a heel trait, to win the prize. With that in mind, let’s recall the five times superstars cheated to win the Money in the Bank contract.

#5. Edge uses a steel chair on Chris Benoit (WrestleMania 21)

The WWE Universe calls him the Ultimate Opportunist for a reason. Back in 2005, Edge was part of the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21. The Rated R Superstar squared off against superstars like Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Christian, Kane, and Shelton Benjamin in the high-risk matchup.

Speaking of Benoit, The Rabid Wolverine had the Money in the Bank match won if it wasn't for Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer used a steel chair to take out the former World Heavyweight Champion in one of the nastiest spots of the night. The rest, as they say, is history.

#4. Mr. Kennedy takes out CM Punk with a ladder (WrestleMania 23)

WrestleMania 23 was probably the last WrestleMania to feature brutal spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match, as the Chris Benoit case later that year forced WWE to tone down all the violence.

The Money in the Bank contract in 2007 was won by Mr. Kennedy after he shoved a ladder into CM Punk’s chest. Kennedy would eventually drop the briefcase to Edge because of a triceps injury that later turned out to be a misdiagnosis.

#3. Jack Swagger shoves the briefcase in Christian’s face (WrestleMania XXVI)

Jack Swagger was pushed to main event status immediately upon his arrival in WWE. The former All-American won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. Swagger used the briefcase to his advantage by hitting Christian, who was on the top rung, inches away from victory.

Swagger would successfully cash in the contract on then-World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho (who was attacked by Edge during a promo) on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Some could argue that Swagger wouldn't have won a World title in WWE if it wasn’t for the Money in the Bank contract.

#2. The Miz pushes Randy Orton from the top of the ladder (Money in the Bank 2010)

Few would’ve predicted The Miz to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, let alone the WWE title. The A-Lister proved his doubters wrong when he won the namesake briefcase at the July 18, 2010, premium live event in Kansas City.

The Miz pushed Randy Orton from the top of the ladder, causing The Viper to land throat-first on the ring ropes. He then climbed the ladder to unhook and grab the Money in the bank contract.

#1. Albert Del Rio unmasks Rey Mysterio (Money in the Bank 2011)

Albert Del Rio was part of the RAW Money in the Bank ladder match in 2011. The star squared off against Alex Riley, Evan Bourne, Jack Swagger, Kofi Kingston, The Miz, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio in the matchup in Chicago.

The closing moments of the match saw Alberto Del Rio cause a huge distraction for Rey Mysterio by unmasking him on top of the ladder. The offense caused both men to fall down the ladder. Del Rio quickly recovered, climbed to the top, and won his Money in the Bank contract.

What’s your favorite moment WWE Money in the Bank ladder match? Let us know in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes