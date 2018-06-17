Remembering the first ever 'Money in the Bank' Ladder Match

In this article, we'll look back at the first ever MITB Ladder Match.

Adithya Kavuri CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 23:12 IST

A star-studded bout delivered the first and the best MITB Ladder Match ever

Money in the Bank Ladder Match, since its inception in 2005, has been a great source entertainment. We’ve witnessed 20 MITB ladder matches so far, from the first ever match being held at Wrestlemania 25. Wrestlemania hosted four more MITB ladder matches after that [Wrestlemania 25-29] until WWE announced a separate Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Despite being the first of its kind, MITB ladder match at Wrestlemania 21 is still considered the best one yet. Well, what else can you expect when six talented superstars get in the ring and give their best, right?.

It is very important to acknowledge the importance of this bout because it helped set the stage for many more of this matches in the future to follow. So, without any delay, let us analyze this classic.

Set-up for the match:

The concept of MITB ladder match was introduced in a segment on RAW, a few weeks before Wrestlemania 21. Jericho pitched the idea to Eric Bischoff, who was a RAW General Manager back then. He instantly liked Jericho's idea.

So, the very next week, Bischoff called Jericho and four other superstars [Christian, Chris Benoit, Edge, and Shelton Benjamin] to his office and announced that all five of them would participate in a six-way ladder match at WrestleMania.

Edge, being a perfect heel, said he wasn't interested. But once Bischoff revealed the stipulation of the match and explained the benefits of the contract inside that briefcase, every Superstar including Edge was more than ready to be part of the match.

The sixth superstar to compete in MITB wasn't revealed right away. Bischoff booked Christian to face that mystery superstar, who was later revealed to be Kane.

Chris Jericho has been dubbed as the creator of ‘Money In the Bank’ Ladder matches since then, as it was his Idea. This wasn't a storyline angle. Jericho and Brian Gewirtz, who was a WWE creative at that time, came up with this idea and Vince McMahon approved it.

Watch the segment here:

Participants in the first ever ‘Money in the Bank’ ladder match:

1. Chris Jericho

2. Christian (assisted by Tyson Tomko)

3. Chris Benoit

4. Edge

5. Kane

6. Shelton Benjamin (Intercontinental Champion at that time)