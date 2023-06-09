5 former champions who may not have won a WWE World Title without Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank briefcase can lead to WWE world title glory. At least, that’s what a majority of cash-ins have proven. For many stars, this unique match type is their ticket to championship gold. Just take a look at the stacked line-up of stars who managed to win their first world title via a successful cash-in.

Edge, CM Punk, and Rob Van Dam are just some of the names who won their first WWE World Title by cashing in their Money in the Bank contract. Having said that, two of the three superstars probably would’ve won a WWE world championship with or without the briefcase. That brings us to some of the stars who may never have won their first main event title without the special contract.

Please note that the aforementioned statement is in no way intended to undermine the in-ring skills of these superstars. Most of the names you’ll see on the list became famous because of their wrestling background and styles. With that said, let’s take a look at five former champions who may not have won a WWE world title without Money in the Bank.

#1. Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam is arguably the most well-known name among purists on the list. The ECW icon was known for his incredibly unorthodox style and unique selling in his active in-ring days. Vince McMahon brought him over to WWE full-time after ECW folded and immediately put him in a world title program with top star “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

However, the Rattlesnake would always get the upper hand against the master of the Van Daminator. RVD also unsuccessfully challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship during Triple H’s “reign of terror.” He had to wait till 2006 to win his first WWE Championship. Van Dam won the 2006 ladder match for the briefcase and successfully cashed in on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand.

#2. Jack Swagger

Jack Swagger’s All-American status led to WWE offering him a spot on their roster. The former two-sport athlete made his debut for Vince McMahon’s promotion in 2008. He would capture the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and the United States Championship before setting his sights on a WWE world title.

Swagger won the 2010 Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania XXVI. He attempted to cash in his contract on then-WWE Champion John Cena but changed his mind. He would finally cash in his contract on Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship on the April 2, 2010, episode of SmackDown.

#3. The Miz

The Miz had a hard time getting the WWE locker room to accept him when he first arrived in the company. Despite a terrible first impression, the A-Lister was booked to win the 2010 edition of Money in the Bank ladder match. He went on to cash in the briefcase on then-WWE Champion Randy Orton on the November 22, 2010, episode of Monday Night RAW.

The moment came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe and led to the debut of “angry Miz girl.” The young fan was extremely disappointed with the A-Lister for sneaking up on the Viper like that. The Miz would continue to climb the ladder of success that would see him become the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion.

#4. Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio was pushed to the moon as soon as he stepped foot inside the WWE ring. Del Rio won the briefcase in 2011. He successfully cashed in his contract against then-WWE Champion CM Punk at SummerSlam 2011.

This led to a series of great matches between the two. Punk would recapture the title at Survivor Series 2011. He would continue to hold onto to the title for the next 434 days before finally dropping it to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013.

#5. Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins cost Dean Ambrose his briefcase win in 2014. He then failed on multiple occasions to capture the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Triple H, and Roman Reigns. It wasn’t until 2016 that Ambrose’s moment arrived.

The Lunatic Fringe won the 2016 edition of Money in the Bank. Ambrose shocked the world when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night against Seth Rollins, who had defeated Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments section below!

