[Watch] WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin spotted working at a drive-thru in Nevada 

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has found a new line of work in the food industry.

The Rattlesnake stole the show at last year's WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match to close Night 1 and then made another surprise appearance during Night 2.

Pat McAfee beat Austin Theory in a singles match but lost to Vince McMahon in another impromptu match moments later. Stone Cold interrupted the former CEO's celebration and hit him with quite possibly the worst Stunner the wrestling world has ever seen.

Stone Cold is keeping busy nowadays at Burger Me! in Reno, Nevada. In a video shared by Mike Shinn on TikTok, The Rattlesnake can be seen serving lunch at the drive-thru and giving a thumbs up to the camera once he was recognized.

WWE legend compares Jon Moxley to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, has been the heart and soul of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception.

The wrestling promotion went through a lot in 2022, but Moxley remained the one constant that AEW President Tony Khan could rely on. Jon served as the interim champion for months after CM Punk was injured, as well as after the Second City Saint was stripped of the title following his rant during the All Out media scrum.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Olympic gold medalist claimed that Moxley was this generation's Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"He [Moxley] has that attitude about him, he has that way about him and you're absolutely right. He is the new age Stone Cold Steve Austin, and that character always works. As long as you are able to make it look real and feel real, you're gonna have an incredible character that's gonna be successful." [From 0:24 to 0:42]

Stone Cold recently posted a video of himself working out and the 58-year-old appears to be in great shape. It will be interesting to see if The Rattlesnake shows up again in WWE on the Road to WrestleMania.

