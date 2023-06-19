WATCH: WWE legend takes humiliating revenge on Dominik Mysterio; he was forced to lose an almost certain title win over Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns might have been betrayed by The Usos, but he was still able to retain his WWE title after interference from Dominik Mysterio this weekend. Now, Rey Mysterio has taken revenge on Dominik after he cost him his title shot.

Mysterio had hit Roman Reigns with the Frog Splash and The Tribal Chief was not kicking out. Unfortunately, the referee was not able to complete the three-count as he was pulled out of the ring by Dominik Mysterio.

A frustrated Rey hit Dominik with a dive, but when he came back, Reigns hit him with a spear for the win.

Tonight at WWE Charleston, Rey Mysterio was set to face Dominik Mysterio in the first-ever Father's Day Street Fight. Mysterio decided to take appropriate revenge on his son during the match. Much like he had the last time they came face to face, Mysterio decided that he would punish Dominik the only way he could - a spanking.

You can watch the video of the moment below.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps This years Fathers Day was an unforgettable one for Rey Mysterio to say the least This years Fathers Day was an unforgettable one for Rey Mysterio to say the least 💀💀💀 https://t.co/AcpnzYKLDU

It's unlikely this will translate into a full-time feud, with Rey Mysterio and Dominik on opposite brands. However, the legend will likely want another attempt at Roman Reigns' title.

Do you think Rey's punishment of Dominik was appropriate? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

