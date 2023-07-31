Watch: WWE legend Trish Stratus shows off flexibility with impressive stunt 

WWE legend Trish Stratus has taken to social media to share an impressive video showing off her flexibility.

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus betrayed Becky Lynch and revealed herself as Lita's mystery attacker, turning heel for the first time in two decades. Since then, she has been a regular competitor on WWE RAW. Trish defeated Becky at Night of Champions in May and even competed in her first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder match in July. The Hall of Famer's rematch with Lynch is scheduled for SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit.

Stratus hasn't competed in the ring on a regular basis, like she has this year, since 2006. However, the former Women's Champion has produced some of the finest matches of her career in her current run.

On her Twitter, Trish shared a video of an impressive stunt, showcasing how she can still perform at the top level after spending years out of the ring.

"Where is your place?" She tweeted.

Trish Stratus says recent WWE storyline has been an emotional rollercoaster

Trish Stratus's bitter feud with Becky Lynch has been ongoing since April. Since Trish defeated Becky in Saudi Arabia, the Irishwoman has been obsessed with getting her rematch.

On this week's WWE RAW, Lynch finally got her wish after defeating Stratus' protege, Zoey Stark, earning the right to face the Hall of Famer at SummerSlam.

Stratus was ringside for the bout, displaying many emotions throughout. She shared a clip from the match on her Instagram, stating that the rivalry with Lynch has been an emotional rollercoaster.

"It's been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster ok!?" She wrote.

Trish shared this on her Instagram story.

