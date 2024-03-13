Watch: WWE NXT star carried away after squash match

Tonight's WWE NXT continued the build to Stand & Deliver IV. Lexis King continued his war against Mr. Stone this week but was not allowed to take things to the next level.

The former AEW star has targeted the former Robbie E for several weeks, announcing that he wanted to destroy Stone's life at one point. They met in the ring on this week's NXT, and King won a fairly short match, getting the pin with The Coronation.

After the victory, King stalked Stone, viciously attacking him again. However, Von Wagner ran down to the ring to make the save as the WWE Performance Center crowd cheered him on. The second-generation star carried the former TNA Television Champion to the locker room while Lexis smirked from the ring.

Wagner previously defeated King on the February 27 edition of NXT in another fairly short match, but the former AEW star attacked them both.

It remains to be seen what the next match in the rivalry will consist of, but Stone and Wagner have not teamed up since the loss to Noam Dar and Noah Mensah in mid-February.

