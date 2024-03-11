'Your more like a Jack…'- 23-year veteran sends a defiant message ahead of upcoming WWE show

WWE star Mr. Stone has sent a message to Lexis King ahead of the upcoming episode of NXT.

Lexis King has proven to be a persistent nuisance for Mr. Stone in recent weeks, indulging in post-match attacks to making unwarranted comments about his children. Stone has apparently reached his breaking point, and during the latest episode of WWE NXT, he requested his friend Von Wagner to step aside, expressing his desire to confront King and settle the score one on one.

Mr. Stone directed a message to Lexis King, citing his 23-year-long career where he has faced several kings of the wrestling business, including the legendary Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Mr. Stone made it clear that Lexis was not a legitimate king and declared his lack of fear in facing him.

"Dear Lexis, I went toe to toe numerous times w/one of the most respected kings in our industry who also has one hell of a punch. You are not a real King. Your more like a Jack… A**… I am not scared to fight you… Sincerely, Mr. Stone," he wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Lexis King reveals the reason behind his last name

When Brian Pillman Jr., son of the legendary Brian Pillman, signed a deal with WWE, expectations were high that he might wrestle under his late father's name. However, he surprised many by making his NXT debut as Lexis King.

In a recent interview, the 30-year-old star shed some light on the reason behind his choice. Lexis revealed that his step-father was abusive, subjecting him to challenging experiences that ultimately strengthened him in unique ways. He shared how this adversity robbed him of his childhood. Therefore, he decided to adopt his step-father's last name 'King' and turn it into something positive.

"He came from a great family, but he wasn’t great to me. He was an abusive piece of work and he put me through some sh*t. It made me stronger, and in a way, it’s like, this man robbed my childhood, I’m going to rob his name. I’m going to take his name because it’s a cool name. I’m going to make it mean something positive," Lexis said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Would you like to see a match between Lexis King and Mr. Stone? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion