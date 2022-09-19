[Watch] Referee Charles Robinson legitimately struck by WWE Superstar at recent live event

WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally booted in the face last night by Ludwig Kaiser at a live event.

Drew McIntyre and The New Day battled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaister) in a six-man tag team match last night at a live event in Bakersfield, CA. During the match, Drew lifted Ludwig onto his shoulders and spun him around. Ludwig accidentally kicked referee Charles Robinson in the face during the move.

Charles took to Twitter today to say that Drew McIntyre is a beast. He added that Ludwig Kaiser's "big foot" hurt his face last night at the event.

Charles Robinson @WWERobinson Yes this happened at @wwe n Bakersfield last night. @DMcIntyreWWE is a beast and @wwe_kaiser you have a big hard foot and it hurt my face! Yes this happened at @wwe n Bakersfield last night. @DMcIntyreWWE is a beast and @wwe_kaiser you have a big hard foot and it hurt my face! https://t.co/3rn68m0cOm

Charles Robinson is legendary for his iconic sprint at WWE WrestleMania 24

Referee Charles Robinson is a legend in the wrestling business. He began his career as a photographer for the Pro Wrestling Federation in 1995 before becoming a full-time referee.

He joined WCW in 1997 and became a heel referee for the Four Horsemen in 1999. Charles aligned himself with Ric Flair and was given the name "Little Naitch" due to his similar hairstyle and habit of wearing Flair-esque robes to the ring. The 58-year-old joined WWE in 2001 and has been with the company ever since.

At WrestleMania 24, The Undertaker successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Edge. Late in the bout, The Deadman appeared to have the match won after hitting the Tombstone piledriver, but there was no referee in sight.

Charles Robinson then sprinted to the ring to create a WrestleMania moment of his own.

Charles Robinson is currently the senior referee on the SmackDown brand. He recently narrated a practical joke that was played on him involving The Rock and you can check that out here.

